Cole Beasley back on Bills’ injury report with limited practice

Getty Images

Bills receiver Cole Beasley was not on Wednesday’s injury report, his first full practice since his knee injury in Week 16. But he is back on Thursday’s report.

The team lists Beasley with a limited practice with his knee issue.

Beasley missed Week 17. He returned to play 41 of 59 snaps in the wild-card playoff win over the Colts, catching seven passes for 57 yards.

He had limited practices all last week, leading up to the divisional-round game against the Ravens. But Beasley played 36 of 57 offensive snaps and made no catches on two targets.

The only other change to the Bills’ practice report has defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (ankle) upgraded to a full participant after a limited practice Wednesday.

Receiver Stefon Diggs (oblique) remained limited.

Diggs has played — and played well — with his injury the past few weeks. In two postseason games, he’s caught 14 passes for 234 yards with a pair of touchdowns.

Defensive tackle Vernon Butler (quad) and wide receiver Gabriel Davis (ankle) did not practice again.

Jake Fromm was limited as the quarantining quarterback.

Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring), defensive end Darryl Johnson (knee), and kicker Tyler Bass (hand) all had full practices.