Dwayne Haskins visiting Steelers

Former Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins‘ bid for a new team has taken him to Pittsburgh.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Haskins is visiting with the Steelers on Tuesday. Haskins also met with the Panthers recently.

Haskins was a 2019 first-round pick, but his time in Washington came to an end before the final week of the 2020 season. Haskins had not played well, but his exit was accelerated by an incident that saw him fined and stripped of his captaincy for being out at a party without a mask.

Steelers backup quarterback Devlin Hodges said farewell to Pittsburgh this week and Josh Dobbs is set for free agency. Mason Rudolph remains under contract behind Ben Roethlisberger.