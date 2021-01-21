Eric Bieniemy: Obviously, yes I do want to be a head coach

Getty Images

It’s looked for a while like Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy would not get a head coaching job in the 2021 hiring cycle. With just the Texans job available after the Eagles picked Nick Sirianni on Thursday, that’s very close to fruition.

But Bieniemy isn’t letting the fact that he’s become a symbol of this coaching cycle distract him from doing his job.

“It’s always good to be mentioned and have an opportunity to pursue your dreams. And obviously, yes, I do want to be a head coach,” Bieniemy said in his press conference. “But when it’s all said and done with, my job is to make sure everything that we’re doing right now is not to take away from the goals we’re trying to accomplish. The only thing that matters [is] today we got better. Today, we had an opportunity to make sure we can take care of situational football, as far as short yardage, goal line, and our third-down situations. So now it’s time for us to go back in and chop wood, watch this tape, and get ready for the next day. We want to make sure we’re getting our guys ready to make sure they can take care of business on Sunday.

“My own personal business, when all that’s time to take care of itself, that will take care of itself. But thanks for asking.”

Bieniemy has interviewed with the Texans and is reportedly still in consideration for their head coaching vacancy. But with Deshaun Watson unhappy and potentially on the verge of asking for a trade, sticking as Kansas City’s offensive coordinator for another year may be a more attractive option.