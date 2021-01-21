Falcons announce Dean Pees will be defensive coordinator

USA TODAY Sports

A report on Friday afternoon indicated Dean Pees will be part of head coach Arthur Smith’s staff in Atlanta, but not what job Pees would fill on the staff.

The Falcons announced that piece of information a short time later. Pees will be the defensive coordinator.

It is the same job he held with the Titans — who also employed Smith — in 2018 and 2019. He has also coordinated defenses for the Ravens and Patriots and spent time as Kent State’s head coach during his four decades in football.

The Falcons confirmed that Dave Ragone will be the offensive coordinator. Ragone was the passing game coordinator for the Bears in 2020 and his duties in Tennessee will not include calling plays as Smith will hold onto that responsibility.

In addition to those moves, the Falcons have also announced that Marquice Williams will be the special teams coordinator and that Dave Brock will be the wide receivers coach. Williams was an assistant special teams coach with the Lions the last two years and Brock is a holdover from Atlanta’s 2020 staff.