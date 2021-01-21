Falcons are expected to hire Charles London as QBs coach

Getty Images

New Falcons head coach Arthur Smith is rounding out his staff with a critical offensive hire.

Atlanta is expected to bring in Charles London to become the club’s quarterbacks coach, according to a report from NFL media’s Tom Pelissero.

London has spent the past three seasons as Chicago’s running backs coach. He previously held the same position with the Texans and Penn State.

Smith and London crossed paths with the Titans back in 2011. Smith was a defensive quality control coach and London an offensive assistant/quality control coach.

Smith said he will call the offensive plays for the Falcons in 2021. The club has not announced an offensive coordinator, but Smith said the scheme will cater to quarterback Matt Ryan‘s strengths.