Former Packers G.M. Ted Thompson passes at 68

Posted by Mike Florio on January 21, 2021, 1:11 PM EST
2011 NFL Scouting Combine - Media Day
Getty Images

Former Packers General Manager Ted Thompson has died. He was 68.

Thompson became the G.M. in 2005, and he remained in that role through 2017. His initial first-round pick, quarterback Aaron Rodgers, continues to be one of the very best players in all of football and the presumptive 2020 NFL MVP.

The Packers won Super Bowl XLV with the roster built by Thompson, and his fingerprints continue to riddle the current roster. From Rodgers to receiver Davante Adams to running back Aaron Jones to offensive tackle David Bakhitiari and beyond, key players still on the team were acquired by Thompson.

He believed in drafting and developing talent, with minimal free-agency splashes. Still, Thompson made a big one in 2006, signing cornerback Charles Woodson from the Raiders.

Thompson, who played for the Oilers from 1975 through 1984, arrived in Green Bay in 1992. He stayed through 1999 before joining the Seahawks for five seasons, returning to the Packers as the G.M.

We extend our condolences to Thompson’s family, friends, and colleagues.

12 responses to “Former Packers G.M. Ted Thompson passes at 68

  2. RIP Ted, you were a great GM. Although I often wished you would have been more aggressive in Free Agency, you had a keen eye for talent and drafted some of the best players in Packers history!

  4. Yes, no Vikings fans have ever made any unsavory, uninformed, or crass comments . . . not!

    Mr. Thompson compiled more super bowl winning rosters than our Vikings GMs ever have . . . in the whole futile history of our franchise.

    Condolences to family and friends. Rest in peace, Mr. Thompson! Way too young . . .

  5. 🙁

    Super sad news. A great scout and evaluator of talent.

    Built competitive Packers teams throughout his tenure.

    A disciple of Ron Wolf.

    RIP.

  6. Thank you for the kind write up Mike. RIP Ted. Thank you for the great packer squads and many fun times watching them. Go Pack Go.

  7. Ted’s enduring legacy as a champion will be forever remembered. He gracefully and successfully helped preside over the most difficult QB transition in NFL history.

    RIP to a great champion.

  8. Wow, sad news. He will always be remembered fondly in Packer country for his commitment to excellence and the Lombardi Trophy he brought here.

    R.I.P.

  9. Thanks for the memories, Ted. You seem to have left things in good hands here. Rest In Peace.

  11. Thank you for our most recent Lombardi Ted, and the talent still remaining for this run. While in his prime before his health deterioration, one of the best talent scouts out there. Never one to promote himself even though he deserved it.

  12. While he won’t go down as being popular with the fans, he made all the right decisions in eventually identifying, drafting, grooming, and installing Brett Favre’s eventual successor, and drafted a hell of a team to get us to our first SB since 1996. Hats off Teddy! RIP.

