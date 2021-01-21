Former Packers G.M. Ted Thompson passes at 68

Getty Images

Former Packers General Manager Ted Thompson has died. He was 68.

Thompson became the G.M. in 2005, and he remained in that role through 2017. His initial first-round pick, quarterback Aaron Rodgers, continues to be one of the very best players in all of football and the presumptive 2020 NFL MVP.

The Packers won Super Bowl XLV with the roster built by Thompson, and his fingerprints continue to riddle the current roster. From Rodgers to receiver Davante Adams to running back Aaron Jones to offensive tackle David Bakhitiari and beyond, key players still on the team were acquired by Thompson.

He believed in drafting and developing talent, with minimal free-agency splashes. Still, Thompson made a big one in 2006, signing cornerback Charles Woodson from the Raiders.

Thompson, who played for the Oilers from 1975 through 1984, arrived in Green Bay in 1992. He stayed through 1999 before joining the Seahawks for five seasons, returning to the Packers as the G.M.

We extend our condolences to Thompson’s family, friends, and colleagues.