Gary Kubiak retires, again

Getty Images

Four years ago, Gary Kubiak retired as head coach of the Broncos. As expected, Kubiak has now retired as offensive coordinator of the Vikings.

The Vikings announced the decision on Thursday.

“It’s been the honor of my lifetime to work for 36 seasons as an NFL player and coach,” Kubiak, who served as head coach of the Texans and Broncos (winning Super Bowl 50), said in a statement. “I’ve been on a football field for most of my life, and now I look forward to stepping away from the game and enjoying more time with my family and friends.”

One member of his family could be too busy to spend time with him, proving yet again the final verse of Cat’s In The Cradle. Gary has been lobbying, we’re told, for his son Klint to take over the Minnesota offense.

If it’s not Klint Kubiak, the current quarterbacks coach in Minnesota, the Vikings will need to find someone else. And with the leadership of the team arguably moving toward the hot seat for 2021, it could be hard to get an offensive coordinator with options to opt to become the key member of the coaching staff who will, or won’t, save the day.