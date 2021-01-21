Giants sign Breeland Speaks to futures deal

Getty Images

The Giants announced Thursday they have signed defensive end Breeland Speaks to a reserve/future contract.

The Chiefs made Speaks a second-round choice in 2018. He played 16 games with four starts as a rookie.

Speaks missed the 2019 season with a knee injury, and the Chiefs released him before the start of the 2020 season.

Speaks spent time on the practice squads of the Raiders and Cowboys.

In his rookie season, Speaks made eight quarterback hits, 1.5 sacks, three tackles for loss, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. He also appeared in two playoff games that season.