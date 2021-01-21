Jaguars announce hiring of Trent Baalke as G.M.

USA TODAY Sports

What was reported is now official, as the Jaguars have announced the hiring of Trent Baalke as their General Manager.

Baalke served as the club’s interim G.M. after Dave Caldwell was fired in late November. He’d joined the team as director of player personnel in February 2020.

“Trent Baalke has had success at virtually every level of football, notably so as a General Manager who shrewdly and quickly built an NFL conference championship organization and team,” Jaguars owner Shad Khan said in a statement. “That experience inspired us to recruit Trent to Jacksonville a year ago to serve as our director of player personnel and is one of the many reasons why we are naming Trent as the new General Manager of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Trent thoroughly knows the NFL and the dynamics of today’s game, has an exceptional eye for talent, and I know will have excellent chemistry with head coach Urban Meyer as they begin their mission to bring a consistent winner to our fans in Jacksonville.”

Baalke was previously the 49ers General Manager from 2011-2016. San Francisco won the NFC in 2012, representing the conference in Super Bowl XLVII. The 49ers were 51-44-1 with Baalke as G.M.

“I would like to thank Shad Khan for the opportunity to continue with the Jacksonville Jaguars as the team’s General Manager,” Baalke said in a statement. “I look forward to getting to work with coach Meyer and giving Jaguars fans everywhere the winner they deserve. I am confident that our shared vision will lead our team to success in 2021 and beyond.”