Jaguars hire Tom Gamble from Montreal Alouettes

Getty Images

Montreal Alouettes assistant General Manager Tom Gamble has rejoined Trent Baalke in the front office in Jacksonville.

Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio confirmed with Baalke that Gamble is on the Jaguars’ staff in an unspecified personnel role.

The two worked together in San Francisco, where Gamble spent 10 seasons, including 2015-16 as assistant General Manager. Gamble left the 49ers when John Lynch was hired as General Manager, and Gamble followed Jim Harbaugh to the University of Michigan in 2017.

Gamble went to the CFL in early 2020 before the pandemic canceled the league’s season.

He also has worked for the Eagles, Jets, Panthers and Colts in his 29 NFL seasons.

Gamble’s father, Harry, served as the Eagles’ General Manager from 1985-95.