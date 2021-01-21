Jaguars likely to hire Darrell Bevell as offensive coordinator

Getty Images

Urban Meyer appears to have his offensive coordinator.

The Jaguars are expected to hire Darrell Bevell as their new offensive coordinator, according to NFL Network.

Bevell ended the 2020 season as the Lions’ interim head coach. Before that he had 15 years of experience as an offensive coordinator with the Vikings, Seahawks and Lions.

It’s noteworthy that Meyer is hiring an offensive coordinator with a wealth of experience in the NFL. Meyer has no NFL experience at all as either a player or a coach, but he has said he doesn’t think there are major differences in the Xs and Os coaching whether in college or in the pros.

The Jaguars have also hired longtime NFL assistant coach Joe Cullen as their defensive coordinator.