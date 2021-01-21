Jets announce several assistants on Robert Saleh’s first coaching staff

Getty Images

While Jets head coach Robert Saleh held his introductory press conference on Thursday, the team was announcing the names of several members of his coaching staff.

It is highlighted by offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich. LaFleur comes with Saleh from the 49ers while Ulbrich finished last season as the Falcons defensive coordinator. Ulbrich was on the same Seahawks staff with Saleh in 2011.

The Jets also hired former Cowboys wideout Miles Austin as their wide receivers coach. He was on the same 49ers staff as Saleh in 2019.

Other offensive assistants are quarterbacks coach Rob Calabrese, offensive line coach John Benton, running backs coach Jon Embree, tight ends coach Ron Middleton, passing game specialist Greg Knapp, offensive assistant Todd Washington, offensive assistant Billy VandeMerkt, and offensive assistant Mack Brown.

Defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton, assistant defensive line coach Nate Ollie, defensive assistant Chip Vaughn, defensive assistant Ricky Manning Jr., and defensive assistant Hayes Pullard will be working on the other side of the ball.