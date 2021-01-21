Joe Barry is expected to join Chargers as defensive passing game coordinator

Brandon Staley will be bringing at least one Rams assistant with him down the 405 to the Chargers.
NFL media’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report Rams assistant head coach/linebackers coach Joe Barry is expected to join Staley’s cross-town staff as defensive passing game coordinator/linebackers coach.
Barry has been with the Rams since Sean McVay arrived as head coach in 2017. A USC alum, he previously was Washington’s defensive coordinator from 2015-2016 and the Chargers’ linebackers coach from 2011-2014.
Staley and Barry spent a season together with the Rams, with Staley as the club’s defensive coordinator in 2020.