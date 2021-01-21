Joe Cullen will be the Jaguars defensive coordinator

Getty Images

Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer has hired his defensive coordinator.

ESPN reports that Ravens defensive line coach Joe Cullen will be joining Meyer in Jacksonville. It’s the first time he’s had a coordinator job at the professional level.

Cullen had a previous stint as the Jaguars’ defensive line coach and has also been a position coach with the Buccaneers, Browns, and Lions. He had stints as a coordinator at the collegiate level with Richmond and Indiana.

Cullen’s departure leaves the Ravens with several holes to fill on their defensive staff. Linebackers coach Mike Macdonald is now the defensive coordinator at the University of Michigan and defensive backs coach Jesse Minter took the same job at Vanderbilt.