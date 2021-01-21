Jordan Poyer thinks Bills will be more aggressive than in regular season matchup

Getty Images

Bills safety Jordan Poyer has made the same observation about the Chiefs Offense that many others have made in the last few years.

Poyer said that defenses have to limit explosive plays, but that effort is complicated by looking at their offensive roster. Poyer rattled off names like Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill, and Mecole Hardman while noting that it is “going to be a happy medium trying to figure out ways and trying to figure out how they’re attacking us.”

In Week 6 of the regular season, the Bills opted to do what they could to take away big plays through the air and Patrick Mahomes threw for 225 yards. The Chiefs rolled up 245 yards on the ground, though, and won 26-17 in Buffalo. Poyer expects a different approach from his side this time around.

“The first time we played them, we definitely wanted to limit the explosives, so we were playing two high safeties the whole game, inviting them to run the ball,” Poyer said, via Mark Gaughan of the Buffalo News. “I think we’ll be a little more aggressive. Be able to show up in the run game, but also get back in their deep passing game.”

Mahomes was limited in practice on Wednesday and is on a path to playing Sunday barring any setbacks, but the Chiefs may not have Clyde Edwards-Helaire. The rookie had 161 rushing yards in the regular season, but did not play in the final weeks of the regular season and missed last weekend with ankle and hip injuries. That may not change the overall approach, but it would make a repeat of their last meeting a little less likely.