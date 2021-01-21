Justin Britt among free agents to visit Chiefs

Getty Images

The Chiefs hosted three free agents Thursday, according to the NFL’s transactions report.

Defensive back Rodney Clemons, offensive lineman Darryl Williams and offensive lineman Justin Britt visited the team facility.

The Seahawks made Britt a second-round choice in 2014. He played 87 games, with 86 starts, in six seasons with Seattle.

He did not play this season as he rehabbed a knee injury.

Britt, 29, has played every spot on the offensive line except left tackle.

Clemons and Williams signed with the Chiefs as undrafted free agents after the 2020 draft. Both spent the regular season on the team’s practice squad.

The Chiefs released both recently.

Thursday’s visits keep the players in the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols.