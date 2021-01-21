K.J. Wright: Seahawks bringing me back would be a great investment

Getty Images

Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright finished his first decade in the NFL this season and he’s not ready to find something else to do just yet.

Wright started all 16 games for the second straight season and said “this season was everything that I hoped it would be” because he was “making plays all over the field.” He finished the year with 86 tackles, two sacks, two fumble recoveries, an interception, and a forced fumble.

Seattle has been Wright’s home for his entire professional career and he would like to return for an 11th year with the Seahawks, but his contract is up.

“That’s up to Pete and John,” Wright said, via Brady Henderson of ESPN.com. “They know how much I mean to this team. They know that I’m a baller, they know I’m a great teammate, a great leader and it would be a great investment — in my opinion — if they invest in K.J. and to bring him back into the building. You get what you pay for and I bring a lot to the table still.”

2020 first-round pick Jordyn Brooks could complicate a return to action. He played just under 32 percent of the snaps as a rookie while Wright was on the field for just over 86 percent of them. If the Seahawks want Brooks to see more time, it would likely come at Wright’s expense and that could complicate a return.