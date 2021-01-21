Marvin Lewis staying at Arizona State

Getty Images

Marvin Lewis interviewed for the head-coaching vacancies with the Lions, Texans and Jets, but in the end he is staying put.

Arizona State announced that Lewis will remain on the staff, with a new title as the Special Assistant to the Head Coach, Herm Edwards.

This will be Lewis’s third season on Edwards’ Arizona State staff.

The 62-year-old Lewis was the Bengals’ head coach from 2003 to 2018 and was considered one of the best defensive coordinators in the league for seven years before that in Baltimore and Washington.