No sign of Antonio Brown at practice on Thursday

Getty Images

Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown is day to day with a knee injury. Today apparently isn’t the day he’ll be back on the practice field.

Via Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com, Brown wasn’t present for the portion of Thursday’s practice that was open to the media.

Although Brown continues to have a significant amount of skill and ability, the Bucs possess enough weapons to overcome Brown’s absence. From receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin to tight ends Rob Gronkowski and Cameron Brate to backup wideouts Scotty Miller and Tyler Johnson, the shelves are stocked in Tampa Bay for Tom Brady.

That’s definitely not the way it was in New England, especially not last year. This year, Brady has the assistance necessary to get back to the Super Bowl, and to win it.