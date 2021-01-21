No Thursday practice for Antonio Brown, Jason Pierre-Paul

Getty Images

Antonio Brown wasn’t spotted during the portion of Buccaneers practice open to media on Thursday, and now we know he officially did not participate.

Brown (knee) officially did not participate in Thursday’s session. Head coach Bruce Arians called Brown a game-time decision for Sunday, noting that as a veteran, Brown doesn’t need to practice in to play.

Outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (knee/not injury related) was also out for the second day in a row. But this has been his normal routine as of late and he’s still played.

The Buccaneers added safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle) to the injury report on Thursday, but he was a full participant.

Otherwise, there were no changed from Wednesday. Wide receiver Mike Evans (knee), wide receiver Chris Godwin (quad), running back Ronald Jones (quad/finger), cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (quad/ankle), and safety Jordan Whitehead (knee) were limited.

Guard Ali Marpet (pectoral) and defensive lineman Jeremiah Ledbetter (calf) were full.