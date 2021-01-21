Packers sign Tramon Williams to practice squad

Getty Images

Cornerback Tramon Williams played a postseason game for the Ravens last week. He has a chance to win another Super Bowl ring with the Packers.

The Ravens waived Williams on Monday, and he signed with the Packers’ practice squad Thursday, two days after clearing waivers. The team announced the transaction and the release of punter Ryan Winslow from the practice squad in a corresponding move.

Williams spent 2007-14 with the Packers before returning to Green Bay in 2018-19. He was the team’s starting nickel corner last season when he played 73 percent of the defensive snaps.

Williams was out of football in 2020 until signing with the Ravens on Nov. 10. He played seven games during the regular season, logging 191 snaps, and saw action on 12 defensive snaps against the Bills on Saturday.