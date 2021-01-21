Patrick Mahomes is the Super Bowl MVP favorite

Getty Images

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers undoubtedly will be the regular-season NFL MVP. He’s currently not the favorite to win the more significant individual award: Super Bowl MVP.

Via PointsBet, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes leads the way at +300 (bet $100 to win $300). Next on the list is Rodgers at +325, followed by Bills quarterback Josh Allen at +475 and Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady at +625.

There’s a significant drop after that, with Packers receiver Davante Adams at +1500, Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill at +1600, and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce at +1800.

There’s a long list of options, with plenty of defensive players, too. Broncos linebacker Von Miller won the award in Super Bowl 50, and Seahawks linebacker Malcolm Smith won it two years earlier. It’s usually a quarterback award, but receivers have won it four of the last 16 times.

A running back last won the Super Bowl MVP award 23 years ago, when Terrell Davis secured the honors for the Broncos. He’s the only MVP at the position since Ottis Anderson in Super Bowl XXV.

In all, running backs have won the award only six times. Defensive players have won it nine times.