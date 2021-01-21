Patrick Mahomes practicing again on Thursday

Getty Images

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is back on the practice field on Thursday.

Reporters at the open portion of Chiefs practiced shared word and images of Mahomes going through the session with his helmet on. Word from the team about his participation level will come later in the day.

There was some uncertainty about how much Mahomes practiced on Wednesday as the Chiefs changed his listing from full to limited participation, but he was on the field a few days after being forced out of a playoff win over the Browns. Mahomes is in the concussion protocol and has a toe injury as well.

Back-to-back days of on-field work is a good sign for Mahomes’ chances of clearing the protocol and playing against the Bills.

Nate Taylor of TheAthletic reports that linebacker Willie Gay (ankle) and running back Le’Veon Bell (knee) were not on the field. Gay was the only Chief listed as a non-participant on Wednesday.