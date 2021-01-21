PFT’s NFL 2020 conference championship game picks

Posted by Mike Florio on January 21, 2021, 1:33 PM EST
We had one disagreement last week. MDS took the Bills, and I took the Ravens. We otherwise went 3-0 straight up and 2-1 against the spread.

So he was 4-0 and 3-1, and I was 3-1 and 2-2.

Through two weekends of the postseason, MDS is 8-2 straight up, and I’m 7-3. Against the spread, he’s 6-4 and I’m 4-6.

This week’s picks appear below. I have a chance to catch him. The picks appear below.

Buccaneers (+3) at Packers

MDS’s take: When these teams met in the regular season, it was a one-sided beatdown, with the Bucs winning 38-10. I don’t think that game has much bearing on this one, though. Aaron Rodgers isn’t going to get shut down by the Tampa Bay defense the way he did that way, nor is the Packers’ defense going to have as bad a game as it did. I see this as a close and competitive game that could go either way, but in the end I like Rodgers to make one more play than Tom Brady in the fourth quarter.

MDS’s pick: Packers 30, Buccaneers 24.

Florio’s take: Something happened to Tampa Bay’s defense in the second half of Sunday’s win over the Saints. If that someone can continue in Green Bay, the Bucs will be headed to the Super Bowl. The challenge for the team that falls behind early in this one will be to not let pessimism creep in, especially when it will be tempting to wish for a quit exit from the cold temperatures. That’s why it will be more critical then ever for the Buccaneers to avoid stumbling out of the gates — which they did all too often during the season, including against the Packers. Then, a 10-0 hole became a 38-10 win. Now, it won’t be quite so easy.

Florio’s pick: Buccaneers 27, Packers 24.

Bills (+3) at Chiefs

MDS’s take: The Chiefs have played so many games recently in which they did just enough to win, that it almost feels like it has to come back to haunt them at some point, and they’ll let another team hang around too long and lose. But I just don’t see it happening on Sunday, at least not if Patrick Mahomes plays, as I think he will. The Chiefs’ offense can run up a lot of points on the Bills’ defense, and I don’t see Josh Allen keeping pace. The Chiefs will make a statement and advance to their second straight Super Bowl.

MDS’s pick: Chiefs 35, Bills 24.

Florio’s take: The Buffalo offense is nearly as good as Kansas City’s. But the Kansas City defense is better. And that should help create the difference in this one — assuming Patrick Mahomes plays and isn’t significantly impaired by his toe injury.

Florio’s pick: Chiefs 31, Bills 27.

14 responses to “PFT’s NFL 2020 conference championship game picks

  2. Go Bills! Chiefs got lucky with that non helmet to helmet call and those the facts

    Bills vs Packers is what people want to see anyway

  3. At this point the Bills have nothing to lose, this has far exceeded what we have expected of them. Go In, play your game and let your play dictate what the Chiefs do.
    Bills on 3
    1
    2
    3….
    BILLS

  4. It would be ridiculously easy to just not watch a Tampa Bay vs Kansas City Super Bowl. meh . . .

  5. Tom Brady will take his 30-3 record against Bills in SB55 and break Buffalo’s heart for a 5th time! bet the dogs this weekend!

  6. Not surprised you guys are split, it’s just on the wrong game.

    Now with news of Ted Thompson passing this morning, there’s no way Rodgers is getting beat this Sunday.

  7. Packers/Bucs game will be a heart-attacking inducing, psychotically close game up until the final seconds. Winning team probably wins by a field goal, or less.

    The Bills/Chiefs game will be one of those games that never quite becomes competitive, despite how much we want it to. Chiefs will probably be up by 10 at half, and extend their lead beyond 2-3 scores into the 4th.

  9. “But the Kansas City defense is better.”

    Wow, really? We are talking about the same Bills D that just allowed 3 points in a Divisional Playoff game, right? I’m not saying that the Bills are going to shut down KC, but painting their defense as a weakness at this point in the season is just silly. They were 8th in weighted DVOA down the stretch, which accounts for how teams have been playing recently, and have only gotten better and healthier. The Colts gave them a serious push, but giving up 24 to a desperate team with a borderline future HOF at QB is nothing to be ashamed of, and their domination of the Ravens was an epic defensive beatdown. We’ll see what happens, but it wouldn’t shock me at all if the Bills pull this one out, with their improved D play being a major factor.

  10. No, no, no. No one can pick Bucs. Brady needs to activate his chip-on-shoulder super power.

  11. GOAT can play in any weather, his team not so much, plus packers have a better coach. Only thing that can blow this for packers is if rogers stinks like he did in first game and is want to do in playoffs.

  12. @ibillwt your “GOAT” (laughable anyway) is only here because the Bucs D helped Brees with his (joking here) obvious desire to sit this one out. The Saints weren’t scoring but that D was in control until Brees coughed it three times. The Packers will not do that, nor will they lay down like last time.

  13. “But the Kansas City defense is better”

    Football Outsiders and anyone that’s watched the last 10 weeks of football strongly disagrees with you. At worst, they’re arms length apart but there’s no way that KC has an outright better defense than Buffalo.

  14. “Tom Brady will take his 30-3 record against Bills in SB55 and break Buffalo’s heart for a 5th time! bet the dogs this weekend!”

    Yeah – but when he looks over to the sideline, it will be Arians standing there, and not the GOAT coach.

    In all honesty, “Playoff Tom” scares me. I heard someone say that he has more Super Bowl experience than beer. If the Bills do make it, I’d greatly prefer to face the Packers, which is weird, because they’re the better team.

    Florio’s take on the Bills is correct – their O is right there with KC, but KC has the better D. Still, I think that game comes down to whoever has the ball last.

