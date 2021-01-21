Rams announce Raheem Morris as new defensive coordinator

Getty Images

The Rams got the defensive coordinator they wanted.

A report earlier this week indicated the Rams were focused on making Raheem Morris their next defensive coordinator. They closed the deal and announced Morris’ hiring on Thursday.

Morris takes the place of Brandon Staley, who left the Rams after one year to become the new head coach of the Chargers. Morris was the defensive coordinator of the Falcons at the start of the 2019 season, but became their interim head coach when Dan Quinn was fired five games into the season.

He will be inheriting a unit that finished first in points and yards allowed this season. They may lose some pieces this offseason, but defensive tackle Aaron Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey will be back as central figures on the unit.