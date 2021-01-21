Report: Chargers interviewed Renaldo Hill for defensive coordinator

Getty Images

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley is starting to fill out his first staff in in Los Angeles and has reportedly interviewed a former colleague to become a coordinator.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL media, Staley interviewed Broncos defensive backs coach Renaldo Hill for defensive coordinator. Staley and Hill spent the 2019 season together on Vic Fangio’s defensive staff in Denver.

Hill played 10 seasons as a safety, entering the league in 2001 as a Cardinals’ seventh-round pick. He began his coaching career in college as a graduate assistant at Wyoming in 2012. Hill broke into the NFL coaching ranks as an assistant defensive backs coach with the Dolphins in 2018.

Hill is one known coordinator candidate. Others could come from the Rams’ current staff — which Staley led as coordinator in 2020 — like cornerbacks coach Aubrey Pleasant, safeties coach Ejiro Evero, and defensive line coach Eric Henderson.