Report: Colts promote Marcus Brady to offensive coordinator

The Colts did not wait long to fill Nick Sirianni’s position.

They have promoted quarterbacks coach Marcus Brady to offensive coordinator, Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports.

Sirianni spent three seasons in that role before leaving to become the Eagles’ head coach.

The Jaguars had requested to interview Brady for their offensive coordinator position, but the Colts moved swiftly to keep him.

Brady, 41, joined the Colts in 2018 as the assistant quarterbacks coach before earning a promotion in 2019.

After playing his college ball at Cal State Northridge, Brady played in the CFL from 2002-08. He then transitioned to coaching with the Montreal Alouettes, starting as a receivers coach in 2009 before earning a promotion to offensive coordinator in 2012. He was the Toronto Argonauts offensive coordinator from 2013-2017 before heading to Indianapolis in 2018.