Report: Falcons hiring Dean Pees, Dave Ragone

USA TODAY Sports

The Falcons are luring veteran defensive coordinator Dean Pees out of retirement, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. It is unclear whether Pees will become the Falcons’ defensive coordinator or have a different role with the team.

The Falcons also are working toward making Dave Ragone their offensive coordinator, Rapoport adds.

Pees, 71, worked with new Falcons head coach Arthur Smith in Tennessee.

Pees was the Titans’ defensive coordinator in 2018-19, following a 28-day retirement after six seasons as the Ravens’ defensive coordinator. Pees retired a second time after the Titans’ loss to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game last January.

Ragone, the Bears’ passing game coordinator, worked on the same Tennessee staff with Smith from 2011-2013. He was the Bears’ quarterbacks coach from 2016-19 before becoming the passing game coordinator this past season.