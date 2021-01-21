Report: Falcons won’t retain multiple assistant coaches

Getty Images

The Atlanta Falcons will have several new assistant coaches to hire as a part of new head coach Arthur Smith’s staff.

According to D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Falcons will not retain offensive line coach Chris Morgan as a part of changes on the coaching staff.

Additionally, offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter, quarterbacks coach Greg Knapp, defensive line/run-game coordinator Tosh Luopi, safeties coach Chad Walker and assistant special teams coach Mayur Chaudhari were not retained.

Morgan was with the Falcons throughout Dan Quinn’s tenure as head coach of the team. He was brought to Atlanta after serving as an assistant line coach for the Seattle Seahawks in their run to Super Bowl XLIX against the New England Patriots. Morgan followed Quinn to Atlanta when he was named the head coach in 2015.

Koetter spent the last two years as offensive coordinator. Knapp was the quarterbacks coach for the last three seasons. Walker spent five of the last six seasons with the Falcons in various roles. Chaudhari was with the team the last three season and Lupoi spent just one year with the Falcons.