Report: Jaguars request to interview Colts QBs coach Marcus Brady for offensive coordinator

Getty Images

The Jaguars could get their next offensive coordinator from a division rival.

Jacksonville has put in a request to interview Colts quarterbacks coach Marcus Brady for the position, per a report from NFL media’s Tom Pelissero.

Brady has been with Indianapolis since 2018. He started as the assistant QBs coach before he was promoted to the full position in 2019.

After playing his college ball at Cal State Northridge, Brady played in the CFL from 2002-2008. He then transitioned to coaching with the Montreal Alouettes, starting as a wide receivers coach in 2009 before he was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2012. He was the Toronto Argonauts offensive coordinator from 2013-2017 before heading to Indianapolis in 2018.

Scott Linehan is also reportedly a candidate for Jacksonville’s offensive coordinator.