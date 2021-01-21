Report: Rams hiring Joe DeCamillis as special teams coordinator

Getty Images

The Rams will be hiring a new defensive coordinator this offseason with Brandon Staley becoming the Chargers head coach and they’re reportedly making a change at special teams coordinator as well.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that they will hire Joe DeCamillis as their top special teams coach. John Bonamego had been the coordinator, but will move into a senior coaching assistant role.

DeCamillis was on Doug Marrone’s staff in Jacksonville, but is moving on with Urban Meyer now the head coach of the Jaguars. He has been a special teams coordinator for the Broncos, Bears, Cowboys, Falcons, and Giants as well. DeCamillis has had two stints with the Broncos and Jaguars.

Bonamego just finished his first season with the Rams. He’s also had multiple stints as a Jaguars special teams coach to go with two tours in Detroit and a run as the head coach of Central Michigan.