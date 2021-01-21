Reports: Eagles will hire Nick Sirianni as head coach

Getty Images

The Eagles have found their man.

According to multiple reports, Philadelphia will hire Indianapolis offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni as head coach.

Sirianni has spent the last three seasons as the Colts’ offensive coordinator under head coach Frank Reich. Sirianni was with the Chargers from 2013-2017, going from offensive quality control, to quarterbacks coach, and then wide receivers coach.

NFL media reported Sirianni received a strong recommendation from Reich in the interview process.

Philadelphia fired Doug Pederson last Monday after five seasons, leading the franchise to its first Super Bowl win in 2017.

New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels was reportedly another strong contender for the job.

With the Eagles hiring Sirianni, the Texans have the only remaining head coaching vacancy.