Reports: Eagles will hire Nick Sirianni as head coach

Posted by Myles Simmons on January 21, 2021, 2:09 PM EST
NFL: NOV 21 Colts at Texans
Getty Images

The Eagles have found their man.

According to multiple reports, Philadelphia will hire Indianapolis offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni as head coach.

Sirianni has spent the last three seasons as the Colts’ offensive coordinator under head coach Frank Reich. Sirianni was with the Chargers from 2013-2017, going from offensive quality control, to quarterbacks coach, and then wide receivers coach.

NFL media reported Sirianni received a strong recommendation from Reich in the interview process.

Philadelphia fired Doug Pederson last Monday after five seasons, leading the franchise to its first Super Bowl win in 2017.

New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels was reportedly another strong contender for the job.

With the Eagles hiring Sirianni, the Texans have the only remaining head coaching vacancy.

40 responses to “Reports: Eagles will hire Nick Sirianni as head coach

  2. Don’t know him but I do know McDaniels was not who I wanted and I believe it came down to those two.

  6. Glad they didn’t hire McDaniels. All of these guys are crap-shoots. If Frank Reich recommended him, that’s good enough for me. Fly Eagles Fly.

  7. Are they sure? Are they sure they dont want to interview anyone else from Dallas first? Maybe they could bring Romo in for a quick interview…

  9. Who!!!
    You have to figure nobody was willing to take the Eagles HC job due to ownership and his ‘GM’.

  15. Alot of similarities with Doug Pederson. To me, came down to mostly two things – the ability to get along with Wentz, and the quality of the coaching staff. These are the two things that ultimately became Pederson’s downfall in Philly.

  17. I bet Josh is not happy lol. Now who will be the “lucky” guy to take on that Texans head coaching job.

  18. velocity8335 says:
    January 21, 2021 at 2:11 pm
    That Rooney Rule is really working isn’t it? What a joke

    The Rooney rule is stupid, anyway. Minorities deserve a fair shake, but employers should be able to hire who they want.

  19. Once again Howie outsmarted the rest of the league and took the guy no one else even interviewed. Not saying he won’t be good, who ever heard of Andy Reid when he was first hired. Didn’t even give EB a shot…shameful.

  22. Might as well take a shot on a young, relatively unknown guy. Personally, I didn’t find many of the “hot” candidates that inspiring. I did like Duce as an option, though.

  24. It would be disappointing if the Texans don’t take EB. You got a QB like Watson, with an offense being coached by the guy who’s had Mahomes running the best passing attack in the league, and you have an extremely high potential to be a great offense. Toss in the right guys on defense and the Texans could be competing for a playoff spot next season.

  25. “Minorities deserve a fair sake … ” Exactly. Problem is they are not given one. Solid year after year candidates are again overlooked by out of nowhere white coaches, or retreads. You really believe someone like Eric Bieniemy or Leslie Frazier are less qualified than Nick Sirianni? To have these hiring numbers year after year and believe race is not holding back quality coaches requires some serious mental gymnastics.

  26. Don’t get the Duce love. Every Monday people complained about the running back rotation. Why is Boston Scott in instead of Miles Sanders was the common call on talk radio. Who made the running back rotation. The running backs coach?

  27. Looks like the Eagles owner / leadership found their YES man (future scape goat).

  30. whyohwhydoyoumockme says:
    January 21, 2021 at 2:40 pm
    I’ll take a new coach over a re-tread.

    ——
    Bill Belichcik was a retread

  31. I thought EB was the call here to right this ship or even Duce. Certainly glad Josh McD was not hired. I think he being a coordinator is and will always be his best fit. Just don’t see him as a HC ever.

  33. Nah. Pederson should’ve got another year, but it wasn’t to be. I would’ve taken a look at Duce.

  34. alongthegulf says:
    January 21, 2021 at 2:19 pm

    Who!!!
    You have to figure nobody was willing to take the Eagles HC job due to ownership and his ‘GM’.

    —————————-

    Yah, multi million dollar contracts and the prestige that come with head coaching jobs mean nothing. Nobody would want that if it means you have to coach the Eagles.

  35. So the Colts hired McDaniels. McDaniels got cold feet. The Colts reacted by hiring the Eagles OC Frank Reich. Then the Eagles interview McDaniels, get cold feet and hire Frank Reich’s OC. So basically, the Eagles just hired their old OC’s OC and McDaniels goes yet another year without a HC job.

  36. Bill Belichcik was a retread
    ________________________

    I’ll take any retread with a young and upcoming Tom Brady.

  37. This was 100% because they want to fix things with Wentz. Doug was fired because Wentz didn’t like him, and they could easily sell Sirianni as a Frank Reich guy to Wentz.

  38. So you’re saying the Vincent rule is hurting minority coaches? You don’t say? It’s starting to look as if Bieneimy was the media’s favorite coaching candidate, not NFL executive’s favorite coaching candidate. He’s now down to the dreaded Houston job that comes with a bad roster, no draft picks, and no cap space. Maybe if the Vincent rule didn’t force the Chargers give up picks to their division rival, he would’ve landed there.

