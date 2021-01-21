Rob Gronkowski calls Bucs one of the best offenses he’s been on

Getty Images

The Patriots’ offensive units of 2007 and 2012 with Tom Brady set plenty of NFL records.

The 2007 Patriots set then-NFL records for touchdowns (75), points scored (589) and point differential (+315), and Brady set a then-NFL record with 50 passing touchdowns.

The 2012 Patriots scored 550 points and broke the NFL record for first downs (444).

Tight end Rob Gronkowski played on the 2012 team with Brady.

He ranks his current Buccaneers Offense as one of the most talented units he has played with, maybe the most talented.

“Yeah, I would say it definitely ranks up there, if it’s not No. 1,” Gronkowski said Thursday, via Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald. “I’ve been around a lot of great, talented players, but I would say overall — as a group, from position to position [with] how many guys we have at each position — I would say this definitely ranks up there, if it’s not No. 1 for talent-wise as a whole. Yeah, definitely.”

Brady has Gronkowski and Cameron Brate at tight end, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown at wideout and Leonard Fournette, Ronald Jones and LeSean McCoy at running back. The Bucs had 11 players catch at least 10 passes during the regular season. Four running backs had at least 100 yards from scrimmage.

The Bucs now are rolling offensively after Brady has gotten to know his playmakers. Another year in the system could mean even better results for Brady and the Bucs in 2021.

Gronkowski, 31, reiterated his intent to return to the Bucs next season.

“I don’t see why not,” Gronkowski said. “Obviously, there’s logistical things. I’m just on a one-year deal. And my main focus is obviously the season, and going to Green Bay. But if I had that question now, I don’t see why I wouldn’t be coming back for the 2021 season.”