Robert Saleh: There’s a reason why Sam Darnold was the No. 3 pick in the draft

When the Jets looked like they’d go winless in 2020, it seemed obvious they’d move on from quarterback Sam Darnold to draft Trevor Lawrence.

But now that the Jaguars are selecting at No. 1 and the Jets are No. 2, the decision on Darnold doesn’t seem quite so easy.

In Robert Saleh’s introductory press conference on Thursday, the new head coach understandably wasn’t ready to declare Darnold the starting QB for training camp.

“There’s a lot of things that we have to do moving forward. We’re just getting the staff into the building, so there’s so many things that we have to do from an evaluation standpoint with regards to the entire roster — not just at quarterback,” Saleh said. “To give you that answer right now would not be fair. There’s a lot of discussions that need to be had with Joe’s staff and obviously himself. So to give you that answer right now would be a bit premature.”

But Saleh did have some complimentary things to say about Darnold, stemming from coaching against him in the 2020 season and his conversations with Jets officials.

“What I can tell you with regards to Sam is he’s got an unbelievable arm talent,” Saleh said. “There’s a reason why he was the No. 3 pick in the draft. He’s fearless in the pocket. He’s got a natural throwing motion. He’s mobile. He’s extremely intelligent. He’s tough as nails. His reputation in the locker room is unquestioned. Just that in general — there’s a reason why he was the third pick in the draft and you can see all those qualities on tape and in the building [from] the way people speak about him.”

Darnold has a career 59.8 completion percentage through 38 games in three seasons, with 8,097 yards, 45 touchdowns, and 39 interceptions.

How New York decides to handle the QB position and the No. 2 overall pick will have ripple effects throughout the league.

  4. Averaging ~200 yards, 1TD, 1 INT per game is definitely not what you want to see out of a ‘franchise’ guy, regardless of coaching. Tannehill was better under Gase than Darnold was, so expecting the same kind of bump from the coaching turnover might not be realistic.

  5. I agree with all those great things he said about Sam. And I still want Deshaun Watson or Zach Wilson.

  6. okay, plenty of teams hit and miss in the draft coach. He isn’t very good at QB the End.

  7. Just look at buffalo – all it took was one top end receiver to put Josh Allen to the top tier of QB’s. Give Darnold some tools and coaching and he could be very good.

  9. There’s just no way the Jets hired a defensive minded HC to take a QB at 2. No way. They might get him a LT or a WR but they won’t take another QB. They’ll build around him while Saleh makes the D the face of the team.

  10. Why would you bail on this guy Darnold already? Look at what happened when Tannehill got away from Gase. As a miami fan id gladly give you Tua for Darnold.

  12. Unlike the Lions, who should get rid of Stafford, the Jets really should keep Darnold. Good move.

  15. There was a reason ….was drafted in the top ten
    Just google NFL draft busts

  16. Gase did Darnold no favors. He was proclaimed to be the “QB Whisperer” it’s more like the QB Killer.

    As a Dolphin Fan, we were hoping you’d hang on to Gase forever. Darnold will be fine now that Gase has been removed from the equation.

    Great point. I remember thinking that Josh Allen was like another Blake Bortles, who was big, strong armed, fast, tough, but just was not accurate. Ends up, he just needed time and some great players around him, like Diggs. Maybe it will be the same here.

    No doubt Darnold would perform better with an upgraded supporting cast. But as big a boon as Diggs is, let's not discount the fact that Allen worked with a quarterbacks coach and revamped his throwing mechanics in the offseason. His mechanics have been broken down a few times by commentators in games, showing before and after sequences. Huge difference. So it's not all on the front office. The QB has to put in the work too to keep getting better

