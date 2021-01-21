Saints will be “as prepared as we can” for when Drew Brees retires

Getty Images

After Sunday’s loss to the Buccaneers, Saints quarterback Drew Brees said he will take time to “think about a lot of things” when asked about a report that he would be retiring from the NFL.

Head coach Sean Payton said that Brees’ plans would be a topic for a different press conference, but it wasn’t the one he took part in on Thursday. Payton was asked about the team’s plans at quarterback and that they will “try to be as prepared as we can be when that time comes” to say farewell to Brees.

Payton also said that he feels good about the other quarterbacks on hand in New Orleans.

“I’ve said a number of times, I’m real confident in the players,” Payton said, via Amie Just of NOLA.com. ‘We have a real good room. I’m excited about Jameis Winston. I’m excited about Taysom Hill.”

Winston is not signed for the 2021 season, although one could infer from Payton’s comments that the Saints would like to re-sign him although it’s possible that Brees’ ultimate decision could affect that plan.