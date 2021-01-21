Saquon Barkley plans to do joint ACL rehab with Odell Beckham

Getty Images

Giants running back Saquon Barkley and Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham each suffered torn ACLs during the regular season and the former teammates have plans to work together as they make their way back to the field.

Barkley told Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com that he and Beckham have remained close since Beckham was traded by the Giants and that they’ve worked out together in past offseasons. The plan remains in place for this offseason and Barkley believes they’ll benefit from “pushing each other and getting the best out of each other.”

“Obviously Odell tore his knee a little too,” Barkley said. “I think we both need just being there. We’re really good friends. Competing with each other and pushing each other will also be good too. That’s the only thing I know for certain I will do. Everything else is up in the air. . . . Obviously we both wouldn’t want to go through this, I guess you would say, but I think it’s very important that since we are really close and we know each other so well and we are two competitors and we think we can really help each other, I do think it’s important to really link up. But at the same time, we both have to come in with the mindset of getting 1 percent better each day. That’s what we have to get from each other. Any way you can get it.”

Barkley said he’d also love to invite other players recovering from torn ACLs like Joe Burrow, Devin Bush, and Bud Dupree to hook up with them for workouts designed to get everyone back up to speed for the 2021 season.