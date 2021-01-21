Steelers sign Dwayne Haskins

Getty Images

Quarterback Dwayne Haskins‘ visit with the Steelers apparently went well.

According to multiple reports, the Steelers have agreed to terms with Haskins on a contract. He will be part of their offseason roster and compete for a spot on the 53-man one they will take into the 2021 season.

Haskins started six games for Washington this season and was pulled from his final appearance in Week 16. That start came a week after Haskins was seen out partying without a mask, which earned him a fine from the team and Washington cut Haskins a few days after that Week 16 loss.

The Steelers had four quarterbacks under contract in 2020. Ben Roethlisberger and Mason Rudolph are signed for next season, but Josh Dobbs is headed for free agency and Devlin Hodges said his goodbyes to the team this week.