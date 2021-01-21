Steelers sign Dwayne Haskins

Posted by Josh Alper on January 21, 2021, 2:22 PM EST
Quarterback Dwayne Haskinsvisit with the Steelers apparently went well.

According to multiple reports, the Steelers have agreed to terms with Haskins on a contract. He will be part of their offseason roster and compete for a spot on the 53-man one they will take into the 2021 season.

Haskins started six games for Washington this season and was pulled from his final appearance in Week 16. That start came a week after Haskins was seen out partying without a mask, which earned him a fine from the team and Washington cut Haskins a few days after that Week 16 loss.

The Steelers had four quarterbacks under contract in 2020. Ben Roethlisberger and Mason Rudolph are signed for next season, but Josh Dobbs is headed for free agency and Devlin Hodges said his goodbyes to the team this week.

27 responses to “Steelers sign Dwayne Haskins

  3. per Mason Rudolph’s recent quote, “lol that’s Josh Dobbs replacement not minds take it how you want I am back.”

  4. This could be a great sign if he learns how to be a professional. Sometimes for young men, you have to be humbled to understand things can be taken from you. Chris Carter, Darren Waller, some of the few people who had to learn it. The talent is still there, but can the work habits improve, only time will tell.

  6. well idk.. from #15 to the scrap heap. only 23 with a Cannon for an arm. Gets his head on straight maybe. We will see. He only ran a 5.04 40 which i thought he would be faster. Ben ran a 4.75.

  7. What’s happened this year? I’m a fan but I’m not delusional. This is a joke of a signing and shows they embrace the drama queens nonstop. Please someone wake up in the Front Office. Please

  8. Mason Rudolph isn’t GREAT but he’s a probably among the leagues best backups. I think there’s room for all 3 on their roster. I’m sure Haskins signed for pennies based on the damage to his reputation.

    I’m not gonna dog him out, I’m hoping he learned a tough cold lesson and dedicates himself 100% to the game. He may still end up being a bust but it’s good to get a 2nd chance.

  9. Doesn’t love football. Not competitive. Wants the attention and glory but doesn’t want to put in the work. Hate it.

  10. There’s no guarantee he won’t make the roster. If he doesn’t work hard during the off-season and grow up his career in the NFL could be over and he’d have nobody to blame but himself. He should start by selling that Bentley he bought. If he wanted to buy something that would reflect his NFL play so far maybe he can find a Yugo somewhere.

  11. This could be a great sign if he learns how to be a professional. Sometimes for young men, you have to be humbled to understand things can be taken from you. Chris Carter, Darren Waller, some of the few people who had to learn it. The talent is still there, but can the work habits improve, only time will tell.

    Agree, but we all know Tomlin’s record on teaching young players on how to be professional. Tomlin can’t control the juveniles he has, much less an alpha like Haskins. Its bad for Haskins and bad for Pittsburgh.

  12. Mason Rudolf is one of the leagues best backups?!? Only a steeler fan. The consensus is more like 28th.

  13. I wonder if he will ask Big Ben for #7… otherwise, he will have to get some new bling to match his new number.

  15. 6ringsandarapist says:
    January 21, 2021 at 2:52 pm
    THANK YOU…rest of AFC North. enjoy being bottom feeders.
    How does signing a potential #3 make the rest of the AFC North grateful for this?

  16. Oh great . . . our Vikings missed out on a chance for a big upgrade at the quarterback position!

  18. The Steelers need an extra QB. He would not start. Probably 3rd string. And only if Dobbs does not come back.

  19. Gotta laugh at commenters who think he will be the Steelers QB. He won’t see the field unless Ben and Mason are out.

  20. I would love to be a fly on the wall when Tomlin sits down with this clown and explains how things are done.

  21. “Jon R says:
    January 21, 2021 at 2:31 pm
    Fans of 31 teams are laughing while Steelers fans are crying.”

    That is some serious projection, sport. He won’t be starting. If you knew football you would know that.

  22. “yinzerssuck says:
    January 21, 2021 at 2:36 pm
    What’s happened this year? I’m a fan but I’m not delusional. This is a joke of a signing and shows they embrace the drama queens nonstop. Please someone wake up in the Front Office. Please”

    Except it is not. He is not being signed to start. He is a 3rd stringer behind Ben and Mason. If Ben retires, he would be 2nd string. This is a huge nothingburger.

  23. Haskins was trash this year and gets picked up while Heineke, who outplayed him didn’t have a job until week 13 and isn’t sure he will be back next season.

    It the old adage: a 6’ QB has to prove he can play and a 6’4 QB has to prove that he can’t.

  26. Why would Steelers fans cry? They pick up a raw talent off the scrap heap, pay him very little and kick the tires. If he can’t add anything, he is very easy to cut. On the other hand, maybe they turn him into something. They can’t lose with this signing. They either win om this signing or just get rid of him. No downside.

  27. It’ll be a great after-hours romp with Ben and Dwayne. Dwayne will find the strippers, and Ben will “take care” of them. Dwayne sets ’em up, Ben knocks ’em down. Perfect.

