Stefon Diggs: I don’t want this moment to pass me by

Stefon Diggs was arguably the league’s best receiver in 2020, finishing No. 1 with 127 receptions and 1,535 yards.

Despite dealing with an oblique injury, he’s continued to light up opponents in the postseason — tallying six catches for 128 yards and a touchdown against Indianapolis, then eight receptions for 106 yards and a TD in the win over Baltimore.

This will be Diggs’ second time among the final four NFL teams, having played in the 2017 NFC Conference Championship with the Vikings. While some might, Diggs isn’t downplaying the magnitude of the moment.

“I’m not one of those people who’s gonna lie,” Diggs said Wednesday, via Miguel Rodriguez of the Buffalo News. “I feel like people say it’s gonna be another game and to each his own. But for me I know it’s a big game. It really just comes down to being detailed in your work and using what got you there. You spent all year, you played a lot of football, and it’s all about executing. It’s gonna come down to which team executes better. And living in the moment because there’s gonna be some ups and gonna be some downs. But come out and give it everything you got. You gotta lay it all out there.”

Diggs has put together an excellent season, but at this point he’s not into reflecting on it because there’s still work to be done.

“I’ll definitely think about it when the season is over. Hopefully it’s not over no time soon,” Diggs said. “I kind of been putting that on the back burner and putting my thoughts on anything like that on the back burner just to kind of stay in the moment and relish in the moment. Because more importantly I don’t want this moment to pass me by.”