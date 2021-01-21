Tom Brady: Let’s keep road winning streak going

Getty Images

Tom Brady played a lot of playoff games over 20 years in New England, but the quarterback didn’t play too many of them on the road.

Only eight of the 41 postseason games took place on the road — nine were Super Bowls played at a neutral site — but he’s getting used to life away from home with the Buccaneers. They won in Washington to open this playoff season and got another win in New Orleans last weekend.

Those wins make it seven in a row outside of Tampa for the Bucs and they’ll be back on the road for the NFC Championship Game. Brady called Lambeau Field “one of the coolest stadiums in the league” and said he’d like to see the team continue their run as road warriors.

“Let’s keep that streak going,” Brady said, via the team’s website. “That would be pretty sweet. Let’s get another one. We’re going to be challenged to get it because we’re going up against a great football team.”

An eighth straight road win would put the Buccaneers into the Super Bowl. That would set Brady up for a new experience as his 10th trip to the Super Bowl would be the first he plays in his home stadium.