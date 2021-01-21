Trent Baalke on No. 1 pick: There are no easy decisions in the NFL

Getty Images

The Jaguars have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 draft and the heavy expectation is they’ll use it to select Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

But in his introductory press conference on Thursday, General Manager Trent Baalke pushed back against the notion that whoever Jacksonville picks will be an easy decision.

“I don’t know if that word exists in the National Football League,” Baalke said. “So it certainly puts you in the driver’s seat, but there are no easy decisions in the National Football League. You work through the process, you do the best job you can, and then you make the decision based on the knowledge you’ve acquired.”

Head coach Urban Meyer, who also attended the virtual press conference, said he and Baalke have talked a little about the first overall pick. But Meyer’s focus has been on crafting his coaching staff to this point.

Both men said they planned on working together on the draft to get it right. Meyer took a question about who has the ultimate authority to make selections, saying it will be a shared responsibility not only between him and Baalke but also owner Shad Khan.

But Baalke acknowledged what Meyer did last week — this upcoming pick at No. 1 overall will be hugely consequential for the franchise.

“Anytime you have the first pick in the draft and you’re making a decision that’s this impactful to the organization, there’s challenges with that,” Baalke said. “So it’s an extremely important decision and I’m looking forward to going through the process with coach and ownership to make that decision.”