Washington Football Team gets Virginia betting license

Getty Images

As the NFL continues a dramatic change in its stance toward gambling, Washington has become the first NFL team to get a sports betting license.

FanDuel and the Washington Football Team have been issued a joint sports betting license in Virginia, according to David Purdum of ESPN. The NFL doesn’t allow franchises to directly participate in or provide sports betting, but teams are allowed to partner with sports books.

The license for FanDuel and the Football Team is the first issued in Virginia, which just legalized sports gambling.

Although the Football Team uses the name of Washington and plays at FedEx Field in Maryland, its team headquarters and practice facility are in Virginia.