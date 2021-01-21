Washington hires Jennifer King as full-time offensive assistant

Getty Images

Jennifer King has earned a promotion, becoming a full-time offensive assistant with the Washington Football Team, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

She spent last year as a coaching intern for the team.

In 2019, King was an offensive assistant at Dartmouth College after spending time as an intern running backs coach with the Panthers under Ron Rivera. In 2018, she also interned with the Panthers as a receivers coach.

King also gained experience in the Alliance of American Football as an assistant receivers coach and special teams assistant for the Arizona Hotshots.

King participated in NFL coaching clinics from 2015-18 and also took part in the NFL Women’s Career in Football Forum in January of 2018.