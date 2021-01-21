Woody Johnson on his way back to U.S., Jets

Getty Images

The Jets introduced a new head coach on Thursday and Robert Saleh will be introduced to the owner of the team in the near future.

Jets CEO Christopher Johnson said at Saleh’s introductory press conference that his brother Woody was on a plane returning to the United States as he spoke. Johnson spent the last four years as the United States Ambassador to the United Kingdom and his brother ran the team in his absence.

That will change in the near future. Christopher Johnson will maintain a role in the operations of the organization, but Woody Johnson will return to his duties as the team’s principal owner.

Saleh has not spoken with the elder Johnson yet, but said at the press conference that he’s looking forward to forming a relationship with the man who will once again make the final decisions for the franchise.