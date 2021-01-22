Antoine Winfield questionable for Sunday

Getty Images

The Buccaneers have turned in their final injury report of the week and it includes just two players with injury designations for the NFC Championship Game.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians revealed that wide receiver Antonio Brown will miss the game with a knee injury before the report was released. Rookie safety Antoine Winfield drew the other designation.

Winfield is listed as questionable with an ankle injury. He was added to the report on Thursday as a full participant in practice, but did not work on Friday.

Winfield had six tackles and forced a fumble by Saints tight end Jared Cook in last Sunday’s win.