Antonio Brown will not play on Sunday

Getty Images

Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown will not play in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game against the Packers.

Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians said today that Brown’s knee injury will keep him from playing at Green Bay.

Arians said yesterday that Brown would be a game-time decision, but apparently Brown isn’t making the kind of progress that would allow him to be ready to go by Sunday.

Despite the absence of Brown, Tom Brady will have a wealth of weapons on Sunday, with receivers Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Scott Miller and Tyler Johnson, running backs Leonard Fournette and Ronald Jones, and tight ends Rob Gronkowski and Cameron Brate.