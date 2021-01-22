Bears announce the promotion of Sean Desai to defensive coordinator

Getty Images

The Bears announced the promotion of Sean Desai from safeties coach to defensive coordinator. Desai, 37, replaces Chuck Pagano, who announced his retirement Jan. 13 after 36 years in coaching.

Desai originally joined the Bears in 2013 and is the only remaining holdover from former coach Marc Trestman’s staff. Desai spent six seasons as a defensive quality control assistant from 2013-18 before the Bears promoted him to safeties coach in 2019.

“We are very fortunate and excited to promote from within and announce Sean Desai has been named defensive coordinator for our football team,” coach Matt Nagy said in a statement. “He is a person of high football intelligence, extremely detail-oriented, has a very strong work ethic and I cannot think of someone more deserving to lead our defense.

“Sean is a family man of high character and the respect he has within our building from coaches, players and staff is unparalleled.”