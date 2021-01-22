Bills signing Tristan Vizcaino to practice squad

Getty Images

The Bills are signing kicker Tristan Vizcaino to their practice squad, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

They worked out Vizcaino on Jan. 11.

Tyler Bass has a hand injury but no designation, so Vizcaino’s signing likely is for an emergency kicker in case of future COVID-19 or injury concerns.

Vizcaino, 24, has kicked in only one regular-season game. That came earlier this season for the 49ers. He made all three field goal attempts and both PATs in a Week 17 game against the Seahawks.

He also has spent time with the Vikings, Bengals and Cowboys.