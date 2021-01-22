Brandon Staley: Joey Bosa is one of the elite outside rushers in the game

Getty Images

Brandon Staley landed the Chargers head coaching job after leading the Rams’ defense to the top spot in yards and points allowed in 2020.

While much of the discussion during his introductory press conference revolved around his plan to develop young quarterback Justin Herbert, the Chargers’ defensive pieces will be critical — especially in a division that features Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes.

To that end, Staley seemed excited to work with Joey Bosa.

“I think Joey’s one of the elite outside rushers in the game,” Staley said, via the team’s website. “This guy’s got every tool that you’re looking for: size, speed. He’s got some of the best hands in the NFL. This guy really knows how to rush. He’s a relentless competitor. He’s got a motor. What all great rushers have in common and I was just with one of the greatest that has ever played in the National Football League [in Aaron Donald] is they’ve got a motor and they’re relentless and I think that really describes Joey. And by the way, this guy is tough.”

Bosa has registered 47.5 sacks in his first 63 career games.

Per Daniel Popper of TheAthletic.com, Staley will serve as the Chargers’ defensive play caller. That means he’ll be particularly hands on in shaping what Bosa and other key defenders like safety Derwin James and linebacker Kenneth Murray look like on game day.

“We want to uniquely shape [the defensive scheme] around our guys,” Staley said, via Gilbert Manzano of the Southern California News Group. “That’s probably the hallmark of the way we play is that agility that we have to feature our premium players, and I think the flexibility that we have to match up with the specific offenses that we’re having to face all the time. I think that’s a real hallmark of how we played [with the Rams] and I think it’s sort of expressed itself this year.”