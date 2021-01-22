Bruce Arians: No determination on Vita Vea’s status for Sunday

Getty Images

Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea has been designated to return from injured reserve, but a decision about playing this weekend remains up in the air.

Vea has practiced every day this week and head coach Bruce Arians reiterated on Friday that he has looked good in his return from a broken leg. He didn’t say whether he will show off how far he’s come against the Packers.

“He’s looked real good. He’s been running around for almost three weeks and had a real good practice yesterday and a good one today. So we haven’t made that determination yet but we’ll see if we want to activate him or not but there is a chance,” Arians said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

The Buccaneers will have to activate Vea on Saturday afternoon if he is going to play on Sunday.