Buccaneers activate Vita Vea, waive Earl Watford

USA TODAY Sports

It looks like Bruce Arians may have been playing coy during his Friday press conference.

Tampa Bay has activated defensive tackle Vita Vea off injured reserve to play in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game against the Packers.

Vea has been out since suffering a fractured ankle in Week 5 against Chicago. At that point, the third-year pro had registered 2.0 sacks and three tackles for loss.

Arians said Vea has “looked real good” in practice.

As a corresponding roster move, the Buccaneers waived offensive lineman Earl Watford.